Travel Advisory: Mumbai Airport Runway Closure On Oct 17—Check Flight Schedules
This annual practice is part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan.
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will temporarily halt operations on both of its cross runways for six hours on Oct. 17 for post-monsoon maintenance. The cross runways RWY 09/27 & RWY 14/32 will be temporarily closed from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Oct.17.
"As a part of @CSMIA’s comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, the cross runways (RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32) will be temporarily non-operational on Oct. 17, 2024, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs. We look forward to the cooperation and support of our passengers. #PassengerAdvisory," the official handle shared the passenger advisory on X on Friday.
The scheduled temporary closure is part of CSMIA's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan.
The primary objective of this planned closure is to carry out essential repair and maintenance activities that ensure that the airport's infrastructure meets global standards, as per the official statement.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is operated by Mumbai International Airport Ltd., a joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd. and the Airports Authority of India.
As one of the busiest single-runway airports in the world, Mumbai Airport prides itself on safe, secure, and efficient operations, owing to carefully planned and executed runway maintenance works throughout the year.
A Notice to Airmen has been duly issued in this regard six months in advance, as per the official statement, as per the official statement.
This annual practice of post-monsoon runway maintenance is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous effort, ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus imbibing the safety first approach at the core of airside operations.
Flight schedules have been coordinated well in advance, in collaboration with key stakeholders, to ensure seamless operations and smooth execution of the post-monsoon runway maintenance.
