Travel Advisory: Mumbai Airport Runway Closure On Oct 17—Check Flight Schedules

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will temporarily halt operations on both of its cross runways for six hours on Oct. 17 for post-monsoon maintenance. The cross runways RWY 09/27 & RWY 14/32 will be temporarily closed from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Oct.17.

"As a part of @CSMIA’s comprehensive post-monsoon runway maintenance plan, the cross runways (RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32) will be temporarily non-operational on Oct. 17, 2024, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs. We look forward to the cooperation and support of our passengers. #PassengerAdvisory," the official handle shared the passenger advisory on X on Friday.

The scheduled temporary closure is part of CSMIA's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan.

The primary objective of this planned closure is to carry out essential repair and maintenance activities that ensure that the airport's infrastructure meets global standards, as per the official statement.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is operated by Mumbai International Airport Ltd., a joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd. and the Airports Authority of India.