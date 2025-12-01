Mumbai Air Pollution: What's Allowed And What's Not If BMC Imposes Strict GRAP-4 Curbs
Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had said that GRAP 4 curbs will kick in if the AQI crosses 200 for three days in a row.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp. has halted construction and dust-generating activities in high-risk zones amid deteriorating air quality, even though the strict anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan Stage 4 are yet to be imposed.
As air quality in several pockets dipped into the very poor' and 'severe' categories, construction and dust-generating activities was halted by the BMC in areas like Mazgaon, Deonar, Malad, Borivali East, Chakala-Andheri East, Navy Nagar, Powai, and Mulund.
Work has been halted or shutdown notices have been issued to over 50 construction sites, as per NDTV reports. Small industries, including bakeries and marble-cutting units, have been asked to shift to cleaner processes or face action.
Last week, at a BMC meeting to review the AQI spike, the need for immediate measures was discussed. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had said that GRAP 4 curbs will kick in if the AQI crosses 200 for three days in a row.
Here is what will be allowed and what won't if the BMC imposes strict GRAP 4 curbs.
What's Not Allowed?
Construction and Demolition Work: All construction and ready-mix concrete activities will be banned in affected areas. Over 50 sites have already received stop-work notices for violating dust-control norms.
Dust-Generating Activities: Road digging, debris handling without proper covering and marble-cutting operations must cease immediately.
Polluting Small Industries: Bakeries, marble-cutting units, and workshops emitting smoke or dust must adopt cleaner technologies or face penalties. Chimneys in bakeries are being demolished as part of compliance.
Additionally, bakery owners have been asked to take down their chimneys, and marble cutting units in Chakala in Andheri east have been instructed to adopt cleaner methods.
What's Allowed?
Essential Services Continue: Public transport, offices, and schools will remain operational, unlike Delhi’s GRAP-4, which includes vehicle bans and work-from-home mandates. Mumbai has not imposed restrictions on vehicular movement or educational institutions.
Apart from this, 450 junior supervisors from the BMC’s solid waste management department have been given the authority to levy fines. The official said that anyone caught dumping debris on the roads will face heavy penalties.
Junior supervisors will also keep watch on polluting activities, including the burning of plastic and rubbish
The crackdown comes as AQI readings in several Mumbai neighbourhoods crossed 300, driven by PM2.5 and PM10 pollutants.
Residents have reported eye irritation, breathlessness, and coughing, prompting urgent civic action. Experts warn that Mumbai’s worsening air quality mirrors Delhi’s long-standing crisis.