Mumbai Air Pollution: What's Allowed And What's Not If BMC Imposes Strict GRAP-4 Curbs

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp. has halted construction and dust-generating activities in high-risk zones amid deteriorating air quality, even though the strict anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan Stage 4 are yet to be imposed.

As air quality in several pockets dipped into the very poor' and 'severe' categories, construction and dust-generating activities was halted by the BMC in areas like Mazgaon, Deonar, Malad, Borivali East, Chakala-Andheri East, Navy Nagar, Powai, and Mulund.

Work has been halted or shutdown notices have been issued to over 50 construction sites, as per NDTV reports. Small industries, including bakeries and marble-cutting units, have been asked to shift to cleaner processes or face action.

Last week, at a BMC meeting to review the AQI spike, the need for immediate measures was discussed. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had said that GRAP 4 curbs will kick in if the AQI crosses 200 for three days in a row.

Here is what will be allowed and what won't if the BMC imposes strict GRAP 4 curbs.