Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express: Check Ticket Price, Timetable, Routes & Stops
The new orange-coloured Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week, except Sunday and will cover a distance of 491 KM in 5 hours 30 minutes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of Rs 85,000 crore railway projects, including the launch of 10 new Vande Bharat trains.
These 10 new Vande Bharat trains will cover 45 routes.
List Of 10 New Vande Bharat Trains
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central
Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam
Mysuru-Dr. MGR Central (Chennai)
Patna- Lucknow
New Jalpaiguri-Patna
Puri-Visakhapatnam
Lucknow-Dehradun
Kalaburagi-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru
Ranchi-Varanasi
Khajuraho-Delhi (Nizamuddin)
Here's all you need to know about the new semi-high-speed train that will run between Ahmedabad Junction and Mumbai Central. The new orange-coloured Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week, except Sunday and will cover a distance of 491 KM in 5 hours 30 minutes.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express Train Number
Train Number 22961: Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad Junction
Train Number 22962: Ahmedabad Junction to Mumbai Central
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Central Vande Bharat Express Route & Stoppages
Train Number 22961 starting from Mumbai Central will halt at the following stations
Borivali
Vapi
Surat
Vadodara Junction
Ahmedabad Junction
Train Number 22962 starting from Ahmedabad Junction will halt at the following stations
Vadodara Junction
Surat
Vapi
Borivali
Mumbai Central
As per the IRCTC schedule, the 22962 Vande Bharat Express starting from Ahmedabad will depart at 6:10 AM and reach Mumbai Central at 11:35 AM. During the return journey, train number 22961 will depart from Mumbai Central at 3:55 PM and reach Ahmedabad Junction at 9:25 PM.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Central Vande Bharat Express Timetable
Train number 22961
Train number 22962
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Central Vande Bharat Express Ticket Price
The fare for an AC Chair Car from Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad will be Rs 1365 (inclusive of Rs 308 catering charges), while an Executive Chair Car ticket will cost Rs 2485 (inclusive of Rs 369 catering charges). The fare for an AC Chair Car from Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central will be Rs 1200 (inclusive of Rs 142 catering charges), while an Executive Chair Car ticket will cost Rs 2295. (inclusive of Rs 175 catering charges)