Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express: Check Ticket Price, Timetable, Routes & Stops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of Rs 85,000 crore railway projects, including the launch of 10 new Vande Bharat trains.

These 10 new Vande Bharat trains will cover 45 routes.

List Of 10 New Vande Bharat Trains

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam

Mysuru-Dr. MGR Central (Chennai)

Patna- Lucknow

New Jalpaiguri-Patna

Puri-Visakhapatnam

Lucknow-Dehradun

Kalaburagi-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru

Ranchi-Varanasi

Khajuraho-Delhi (Nizamuddin)



Here's all you need to know about the new semi-high-speed train that will run between Ahmedabad Junction and Mumbai Central. The new orange-coloured Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week, except Sunday and will cover a distance of 491 KM in 5 hours 30 minutes.