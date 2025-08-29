Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train Update: Gujarat Stations Nearly Complete — Here's What We Know About The Project

The Ministry of Railways has shared an update on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, highlighting that the stations in Gujarat "are nearing" completion.

"The Bullet Train stations on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor in Gujarat are nearing completion. With modern design, cultural identity, seamless connectivity and eco-friendly features, the stations will redefine passenger comfort and set new benchmarks in travel," the ministry said on X.

The upcoming high-speed rail line will have 12 stations and cover 508 km, aiming to drastically reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It is anticipated that after launch it will reduce the travel time between the two major cities to little over 2 hours.