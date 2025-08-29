Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train Update: Gujarat Stations Nearly Complete — Here's What We Know About The Project
The upcoming high-speed rail line will have 12 stations and cover 508 km, aiming to drastically reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
The Ministry of Railways has shared an update on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, highlighting that the stations in Gujarat "are nearing" completion.
"The Bullet Train stations on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad corridor in Gujarat are nearing completion. With modern design, cultural identity, seamless connectivity and eco-friendly features, the stations will redefine passenger comfort and set new benchmarks in travel," the ministry said on X.
Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train Latest Update
Of the 12 stations, four are located in Maharashtra and eight are in Gujarat. Maharashtra's four stations include Mumbai (Bandra-Kurla Complex), Thane, Virar, and Boisar. On the other hand, Gujarat’s stations include Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati. The route also includes a 4 km stretch through the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.
Travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on this train is expected to be around 2 hours and 7 minutes with limited stops (Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad). The travel time will increase to 2 hours and 58 minutes with all 12 station halts.
The project includes 348 km in Gujarat, 156 km in Maharashtra, and 4 km in Dadra & Nagar Haveli.
Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train Launch Date
Once operational, the train will offer a fast, efficient alternative to existing travel options on the route. The government has not yet shared any details about the anticipated inauguration of the project.
However, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently said that the train operations are expected to "commence very soon."
Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train Ticket Price
The ticket prices of the high-speed rail connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad have not been shared by the government.
For this project, India has partnered with Japan to introduce the next-generation E10 Shinkansen trains for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train. Notably, E10 trains will debut simultaneously in both India and Japan, the government said in an update in July.
"The entire 508 km corridor is being developed with Japanese Shinkansen technology," the government said, noting that five stations have been completed, while three are nearing completion.