Mumbai: 2 Crore Passengers Book Their Rail Tickets Through UTS App
DRM (Division Railway Manager) Mumbai - Central Railway on Monday informed that around 2 crore passengers in the Mumbai division of CR booked their tickets through the mobile ticket booking UTS app in December 2023.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, DRM Mumbai CR wrote, "For the first time across any division of Indian Railways, 2 crore passengers in Mumbai division CR booked their tickets through the UTS app in the month of December. We are leading in the country in digital ticketing."
For first time ever acorss any division of Indian Railways, 2 crore passengers in Mumbai division CR booked their tickets through UTS app in the month of December. We are leading in the country in digital ticketing. pic.twitter.com/KZpzm0tU8o— DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) January 29, 2024
CR also posted a graph of booked tickets through the UTS app in December showing a remarkable shift towards digital ticketing. By achieving this milestone, the Mumbai CR division is now considered a leader in digital ticketing across the entire Indian Railways network.
What is UTS app?
UTS is an Indian Railway official mobile ticketing app that allows daily train travellers to book unreserved tickets. This app has five types of ticket booking - Normal Journey Ticket (Travel paperless or else print the copy & then travel), QR Code Booking, Quick Booking, Platform Ticket and Season Ticket. UTS allows you to book two types of tickets - paper and paperless tickets.
How does UTS work?
For a passenger to book a ticket, he/she needs to be around 25-30 metres away from the closest railway station. Passenger is allowed to book only four tickets at a time through it. On the app, a registered user can also buy platform tickets and monthly passes.
How to book local train tickets using UTS app?
Follow this step-by-step guide to book paperless ticket on UTS app.
Step 1: Download UTS app
Download and open the UTS application on your Android or iOS smartphone.
Step 2: Sign Up
Sign up/register by entering the required credentials.
Step 3: Log In
After signing up, log in with the credentials of UTS app.
Step 4: Click on Book & Travel (paperless)
Now, click on the Book & Travel tab under Normal Booking shown on the screen.
Step 5: Select the stations
Select your departing and destination stations - From and To where you want to travel. Click on proceed.
Step 6: Click on Get Fare
After clicking on get fare, you will be asked to enter the number of tickets you want to book. Select the number of tickets and enter other details (like single/return journey, second/first class ticket). Select Payment type R-wallet, if you have recharged the R-wallet otherwise you can select the pay using Other Payment methods tab.
Step 7: Book Ticket
Review the journey details and click on the 'Book Ticket' tab. If you are using the R-Wallet service then the money will be deducted from your R-Wallet. If you are using the other payment option then a new screen will open which will prompt you to make payment using multiple payment options, select one and make the payment.
Step 8: Ticket booked
Once the payment is made, the screen will display the booked ticket. You can also tap the Home icon on the top-right and tap Booking History to see the ticket.
Railways To Extend Ticketing Service UTS
UTS is now available nationwide from November 2023. While the scheme was started four years ago, it failed to catch on among passengers except in Mumbai, where it was first launched because a large number of people travel in local trains. After Mumbai, it was started on the Delhi-Palwal route and Chennai.