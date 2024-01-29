Mumbai: 2 Crore Passengers Book Their Rail Tickets Through UTS App

Follow this step-by-step guide to book paperless ticket on UTS app.

Step 1: Download UTS app Download and open the UTS application on your Android or iOS smartphone.

Step 2: Sign Up Sign up/register by entering the required credentials.

Step 3: Log In After signing up, log in with the credentials of UTS app.

Step 4: Click on Book & Travel (paperless) Now, click on the Book & Travel tab under Normal Booking shown on the screen.

Step 5: Select the stations Select your departing and destination stations - From and To where you want to travel. Click on proceed.

Step 6: Click on Get Fare After clicking on get fare, you will be asked to enter the number of tickets you want to book. Select the number of tickets and enter other details (like single/return journey, second/first class ticket). Select Payment type R-wallet, if you have recharged the R-wallet otherwise you can select the pay using Other Payment methods tab.

Step 7: Book Ticket Review the journey details and click on the 'Book Ticket' tab. If you are using the R-Wallet service then the money will be deducted from your R-Wallet. If you are using the other payment option then a new screen will open which will prompt you to make payment using multiple payment options, select one and make the payment.