Multiple Train Derailments Raise Safety Concerns, But 'Kavach' Expansion Remains In Slow Gear

Two people were killed and 20 others injured after at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand earlier today. This incident has yet again put the spotlight on Indian Railways, a mode of transport that is used by lakhs of people around the country.

Over the past three months, India has witnessed multiple train derailments, including three specific passenger train accidents. Common factors in these accidents include signalling glitches and issues related to track safety.

As Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasises high-speed trains like the Vande Bharat Express, high-speed corridors, and the much-anticipated Bullet Train project, passengers on long-distance trains continue to struggle. Overcrowding, difficulty finding seats, and the use of reserved coaches have become common problems, with people often waiting days at railway stations.

Recent derailments highlight growing concerns for rail journey safety in India, raising questions about the prioritisation of high-speed projects over the immediate needs of daily passengers—including the Kavach protection system's slow expansion.

Here are some of the recent train derailment incidents in the last few months: