Muharram Procession Horse Stolen From Lucknow Recovered, One Arrested

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday, after a five-day-long investigation involving the scrutiny of nearly two dozen CCTVs, recovered an Iranian-breed horse from neighbouring Unnao district, police said.

The 'Duldul' (Zuljanah) horse, an animal of religious significance to the Shia community, which plays a key role in Muharram processions from Lucknow's Karbala, was found missing on Dec. 24, triggering concern among the community and prompting a search, they said.

Talkatora SHO Kuldeep Dubey told PTI that the investigation was challenging due to limited initial leads.

"Police teams were deployed immediately after information was received. Around two dozen CCTV cameras installed in and around the Karbala area were scanned meticulously," he said.

The footage showed an unidentified man leading the horse away, confirming its theft. Further investigation helped police zero in on the accused, who was tracked and arrested on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Chhotu, 25, who was produced before a court on Monday and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody, police said.

During questioning, Chhotu initially denied involvement but later confessed to the crime, police said.

Dubey said Chhotu had earlier worked at Karbala about one-and-a-half years ago, where he was involved in the upkeep and management of the stable and its horses.

"After leaving the job, he kept an eye on this particular horse, knowing it was special and could fetch a high price. His sole motive was to steal the horse for money," the SHO said.

According to the police, Chhotu carried out the theft with the help of his brother-in-law, Firoz, who is absconding. They allegedly sold the horse for around Rs 1.75 lakh to a man running a stable in Unnao district.

The buyer was unaware of the religious importance of the horse, and that it was stolen, police said.

Based on the accused's disclosure, police recovered the horse from Unnao on Monday and safely brought it back to Karbala, they said.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint by Syed Faizi, a Karbala resident, who stated that the theft of the Zuljanah horse had impacted the religious sentiments of the Shia community, with which long-standing faith and traditions are associated.

Police said efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused who helped Chhotu.