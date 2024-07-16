"Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a bank holiday on Wednesday, July 17, in several states and cities across the country in observance of Muharram. While this holiday will impact physical banking operations, digital banking services, ATMs, and mobile banking services will remain operational for customers..TripuraMizoramMaharashtraKarnatakaMadhya PradeshTamil NaduTelanganaRajasthanJammu and KashmirUttar PradeshWest BengalDelhiBiharChhattisgarhJharkhandMeghalayaHimachal Pradesh.Banks in the following cities will remain open on July 17: Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kochi, Panaji, and Thiruvananthapuram..Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and one of the four sacred months in Islam. The tenth day of Muharram, known as Ashura, is particularly significant for Muslims, especially Shia Muslims who commemorate the martyrdom of Husayn ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala. This day is observed through various religious activities, including fasting, prayers, and mourning processions..List Of Bank Holidays In July 2024; Banks To Remain Closed On These Days.All the banks in Uttarakhand will remain shut on Tuesday on account of Harela. Harela is a festival of greenery, peace, prosperity and environmental conservation. It is celebrated in the month of Shravan to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. .Customers are advised to plan their banking transactions accordingly and utilise digital banking services for any urgent needs during the holiday period..Muharram Stock Market Holiday 2024: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On July 17"