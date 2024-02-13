MSRTC To Launch 20 AC Electric Buses For Borivali-Thane-Nashik Route
MSCRT shared a video of an electric bus which will be inaugurated by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRTC) on Tuesday shared a video of an electric bus which will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at 3 pm. MSRTC is set to launch 20 electric buses along the Borivali-Thane-Nashik route.
à¤à¤ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¥à¤¦à¤¯ à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤£ à¤¹à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤- à¤¬à¤¸... pic.twitter.com/zpT129yf9a— Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (@msrtcofficial) February 13, 2024
According to a report in the Free Press Journal, a total of 5,150 AC e-buses have been purchased for sustainable mobility. Charging stations are being established at 173 bus stations across the state. The Borivali-Thane-Nashik route, spanning around 150 km, is expected to be covered in approximately 4 to 4.5 hours.
Electric Bus Fare And Amenities
The newly introduced AC e-buses, which will start operations today, will maintain fare parity with existing Hirkani buses. There will also be discounts for women, senior citizens aged between 65 to 75 years, and Amrit senior citizens over 75 years, with discounts of 50% and 100% respectively.
These electric buses offer a range of amenities including air conditioning, semi-luxury seating for 34 passengers, and a range of 200km on full charge, with a charging time of 3-4 hours. The buses will be equipped with fire extinguishers and first aid kits.
Ticket Booking
The booking for these e-buses can be done through http://www.msrtc.maharashtra.gov.in or from the MSRTC mobile reservation app.
The services from Mumbai to Nashik will start on February 13 and the return journeys from Nashik to Mumbai will start on February 14.