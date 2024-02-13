MSRTC To Launch 20 AC Electric Buses For Borivali-Thane-Nashik Route

The newly introduced AC e-buses, which will start operations today, will maintain fare parity with existing Hirkani buses. There will also be discounts for women, senior citizens aged between 65 to 75 years, and Amrit senior citizens over 75 years, with discounts of 50% and 100% respectively.

These electric buses offer a range of amenities including air conditioning, semi-luxury seating for 34 passengers, and a range of 200km on full charge, with a charging time of 3-4 hours. The buses will be equipped with fire extinguishers and first aid kits.