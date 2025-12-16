MPPSC Exams 2026 Dates: Assistant Professor, State Service, and Forest Service Exam Dates Announced

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) released its provisional examination calendar for 2026 in a detailed notification on its official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The State Civil Services Main Examination is pending and will be conducted following directions from the High Court. Other exams, such as the Assistant Professor (Computer Science) Examination, are scheduled for January.

The MPPSC has also announced dates for various other exams, including the State Engineering Service Examination on March 22, 2026, and the State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2026 on April 26, 2026. The detailed examination schemes and syllabuses will be issued separately.