MPPSC Exams 2026 Dates: Assistant Professor, State Service, and Forest Service Exam Dates Announced
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a tentative examination calendar for 2025 and 2026
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) released its provisional examination calendar for 2026 in a detailed notification on its official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The State Civil Services Main Examination is pending and will be conducted following directions from the High Court. Other exams, such as the Assistant Professor (Computer Science) Examination, are scheduled for January.
The MPPSC has also announced dates for various other exams, including the State Engineering Service Examination on March 22, 2026, and the State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2026 on April 26, 2026. The detailed examination schemes and syllabuses will be issued separately.
MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Dates
Here are the dates for various positions of the State Service Main Examination 2025:
1. Assistant Professor (Computer Science) Examination: January 4, 2026 (Madhya Pradesh Government, Higher Education Department)
2. Deputy Director/Principal - Class-2, Assistant Director (Technical) - 2025: February 22, 2026
3. State Engineering Service Examination - 2025: March 22, 2026
4. State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination - 2026: April 26, 2026
5. Assistant Professor Examination - 2026 (First Phase): July 12, 2026 (Madhya Pradesh Government, Higher Education Department)
6. Assistant Professor Examination - 2026 (Second Phase): August 2, 2026 (Madhya Pradesh Government, Higher Education Department)
7. Assistant Professor Examination - 2026 (Third Phase): August 30, 2026 (Madhya Pradesh Government, Higher Education Department)
8. State Service Main Examination - 2026: September 7, 2026 to September 12, 2026
9. State Forest Service Main Examination - 2026: September 27, 2026
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MPPSC website (mppsc.mp.gov.in) for updates, detailed notifications, and any changes to the tentative schedule.
The commission will also release new advertisements based on departmental requisitions, along with examination dates.