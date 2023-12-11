MoRTH Aims To Halve Road Accidents And Casualties By 2030: Gadkari

Releasing a report titled 'Road Safety Good Practices in India' prepared by SaveLIFE Foundation, Gadkari said, "Latest target humne rakha hai ki 2030 ke pehle hum kam se kam 50 per cent accidents aur deaths ko kam karenge (We have set a latest target to reduce the number of road accidents and the resulting deaths in the country by half by 2030."

According to the latest report by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the number of road accidents in India went up 12% to over 4.6 lakh in 2022, resulting in deaths of 19 people every hour.