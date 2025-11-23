Mortal Remains Of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Flown To Tamil Nadu's Sulur Air Base

Business NewsNationalMortal Remains Of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Flown To Tamil Nadu's Sulur Air Base
Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar laid a wreath and paid tributes to Sayal at the Air Force Station in neighbouring Sulur.

23 Nov 2025, 11:35 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show on Friday, brought to the Sulur Air Base, in Coimbatore on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (Image Source: PTI)</p></div>
Mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show on Friday, brought to the Sulur Air Base, in Coimbatore on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (Image Source: PTI)
The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was killed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show, were flown to Coimbatore on Sunday.

Syal, who hailed from Himachal Pradesh, was killed on Friday (November 21) after the indigenous multi-role Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Tejas, crashed during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show.

'To the mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who laid his life in line of duty, Coimbatore District Collector, Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar laid a wreath at Air Force Station this morning,' sources said.

Sulur Air Force Station is an air base of the Indian Air Force located near Coimbatore. It is operated by the Southern Air Command.

