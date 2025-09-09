IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In East, Northeast India This Week

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of east and northeast India this week, including parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

In Northeast India, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are all likely to receive light to moderate rain and thunderstorms from Sept. 9-11. The intensity is expected to increase significantly from Sept. 12-15, with heavy to very heavy falls anticipated across the region.

This is according to IMD's daily weather bulletin, which points out that eastern and central parts of the country are also under rain alert.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, along with Odisha, may see heavy rain this week, with the IMD warning of very heavy rainfall over parts of West Bengal and Sikkim on Sept 9 and Odisha on Sept 11.

East Madhya Pradesh is likely to see heavy rainfall on Sept 9-12, while Chhattisgarh and Bihar are expected to see similar conditions until Sept 13.

The forecast advises residents in the affected areas to take safety precautions and avoid going to areas that face waterlogging problems.

The warning of heavy downpour in eastern and northeastern states comes barely weeks after parts of northern India was battered by incessant rains, with the Yamuna river in New Delhi notably crossing the danger levels.