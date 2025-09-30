Monsoon Season Ends In India With 'Above Normal Rainfall' — IMD Shares Region-Wise Stats

India saw "above normal" rainfall in the June-September period according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data released on Tuesday. Seasonal rainfall was 108% of its long period average (LPA) with any rains above 104% of LPA being classified as "above normal."

Monthly rainfall as a whole was 109% of LPA in the entirety of India in June, 105% in both July and August and 115% of LPA in September. October is also likely to see above normal rainfall at 15% its LPA, according to a statement to PTI from IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

All India Summer Rainfall was the fifth highest since 2001 at 937.2 mm. It was also the 38th highest since 1901. Northwest India saw the highest seasonal rainfall at 127% of its LPA at 747.9 mm, the highest since 2001, and sixth highest since 1901.

It was followed by Central India which was 115%, South Peninsula at 110% and Northeast India at 80%. Conversely, rainfall over East and Northeast India was at 1089.9 mm which is second lowest it has ever been since 1901.