Monsoon Ravages: 43 Dead In Himachal Pradesh In Two Weeks, 37 Missing

On Friday, the soldiers from the National Disaster Response Force rescued 65 people trapped in Bharad, Deji, Payala, and Rukchui villages after heavy rain. The downpour, followed by landslides, damaged roads and caused rivers to swell, which cut off many villages and deposited debris to people's houses and fields.

More than 150 houses, 106 cattle sheds, 31 vehicles, 14 bridges and several roads have suffered damage, while 164 cattle have perished in the various inclemencies.

Five relief camps have been set up to house the 402 people rescued, 348 of them from Mandi alone. Meanwhile, 280 roads, including 156 in Mandi, 49 in Sirmaur, and 36 in Kullu districts, were rendered out of bounds for vehicular traffic, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said. A total of 332 transformers and 784 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state, it said.