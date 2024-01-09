Mohammad Shami Posts A Heartfelt Note After Receiving Prestigious Arjuna Award From President Murmu
Shami was the highest wicket-taker in the ICC World Cup 2023 which was held in India last year.
Indian pacer Mohammad Shami who was one of the recipients of the 'Arjuna Awards 2023' took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to share a heartfelt message.
Shami thanked everyone who played a big role in helping him reach this stage.
On the day when he was conferred with the Arjuna Award at the hands of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Shami wrote, "Today I am feeling very proud that I have been honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President. I want to thank all those people who have helped me a lot to reach here and have always supported me in my ups and downs... thanks to My Coach, BCCI, teammates, my family, staff and big thanks to my fans..Thanks to recognise my hard work..I will always try to give my best to make my country proud... Again thanks to everyone.. Congratulations to others arjun award winners (sic)"
Shami received this award for his recent heroics in the field of cricket which helped team India reach the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup as well as the ICC World Test Championship final last year.
The most laudable achievement of Mohammed Shami for which he was bestowed with the Arjuna award, was for finishing as the highest wicket-taker at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Despite missing out on the initial few games of the ODI World Cup, Shami made a brilliant start to his WC campaign and bagged a total of 24 wickets in just 7 matches which also included three five-wicket hauls.
Full List of Arjuna Award Winners 2023
26 athletes from various disciplines were conferred with the 2023 Arjuna Award on January 9, 2024, from Droupadi Murmu, the President of India.