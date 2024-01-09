Mohammad Shami Posts A Heartfelt Note After Receiving Prestigious Arjuna Award From President Murmu

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami who was one of the recipients of the 'Arjuna Awards 2023' took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to share a heartfelt message.

Shami thanked everyone who played a big role in helping him reach this stage.

On the day when he was conferred with the Arjuna Award at the hands of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Shami wrote, "Today I am feeling very proud that I have been honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President. I want to thank all those people who have helped me a lot to reach here and have always supported me in my ups and downs... thanks to My Coach, BCCI, teammates, my family, staff and big thanks to my fans..Thanks to recognise my hard work..I will always try to give my best to make my country proud... Again thanks to everyone.. Congratulations to others arjun award winners (sic)"