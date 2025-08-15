Modi's Independence Day Speech Key Highlights: Cut In GST Rates, New Job Scheme, Self-Reliance Lead Agenda
In his address, PM Modi laid out the roadmap for India's next phase of development as well as highlighted key developments that were achieved over the years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Friday, marking his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech and India's 79th year of freedom. The celebrations for the year were themed "Naya Bharat".
Drawing inspiration from Lord Krishna's 'Sudarshan Chakra', PM Modi announced the launch of Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a state-of-the-art defence initiative aimed at bolstering India's security. The mission will aim at creating a shield to protect India’s strategic, civilian, and religious sites from potential enemy attacks and also creating new weapons by 2035.
The PM also announced the government has decided to start a high-power Demography Mission to offset the dangers on intruders snatching away lands and rights of the citizen.
GST Reform To Be Diwali Gift
PM Modi announced that next-generation GST reforms will be unveiled during Diwali, calling it a festive gift for the nation. "After eight years, the government has reviewed GST. These reforms will benefit MSMEs and make everyday items cheaper," he said, promising relied for small business and consumers alike.
Pristine Financial Discipline
The Prime Minister highlighted India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals. "Inflation is under control, foreign exchange reserves are robust, and global rating agencies continue to praise India's economy," he said. He emphasized that this growth will benefit the poor, women, and youth, creating new opportunities and driving inclusive growth
PM Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojna
In a major employment initiatives, PM Modi launched the PM Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojna, a Rs 1 lakh crore scheme aimed at supporting youth employment. Under this scheme, first time private sector employees will receive Rs 15,000 from the government, and companies will be incentivised to hire. "This will benefit 3.5 crore youth," he announced
Made-in-India Chips
The Prime Minister announced a major leap in India's tech ambitions, stating that domestic semiconductor production is underway. " Plans to establish semiconductor plants were gathering dust for 50 years. Now, made-in-India chips will hit the market by the end of this year," he siad
Operation Sindoor And New Security Doctrine
PM Modi hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. "We gave complete independence to our Army...and they achieved what was not achieved in decades", he said. He also stated that India will" no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail," he said while saying that those who aid terrorists are enemies of humankind.
Green Hydrogen And Clean Energy
Reaffirming India's commitment to sustainability, PM Modi said, "We have achieved the goal of 50% renewable energy output by 2030 this year itself." He added that by 2047, India aims to increase nuclear energy production tenfold and lead the world in green hydrogen and solar initiatives.
National Deepwater Exploration Mission
During his Independence day address PM Modi said, India will soon launch a Deepwater Exploration Mission to tap into underwater oil and gas reserve. This initiative is part of broader goal to make India energy independent, with a focus on domestic resource utilisation.
Space Sector Development
PM Modi revealed that over 300 startups are now active in the space sector and reiterated India's commitment to indigenous innovation. "We are preparing for Gaganyan on our own. Our aim is to develop Made-in-India fighter jets", he said. He also praised India's UPI platforms, saying they have "surprised the world" with their speed and scale.
Prime Minister also paid homage to constitution to its farmers and urged farmers to continue working towards the Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.