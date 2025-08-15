Modi's Independence Day Speech Key Highlights: Cut In GST Rates, New Job Scheme, Self-Reliance Lead Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Friday, marking his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech and India's 79th year of freedom. The celebrations for the year were themed "Naya Bharat".

In his address, PM Modi laid out the roadmap for India's next phase of development as well as highlighted key developments that were achieved over the years.

Drawing inspiration from Lord Krishna's 'Sudarshan Chakra', PM Modi announced the launch of Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a state-of-the-art defence initiative aimed at bolstering India's security. The mission will aim at creating a shield to protect India’s strategic, civilian, and religious sites from potential enemy attacks and also creating new weapons by 2035.

The PM also announced the government has decided to start a high-power Demography Mission to offset the dangers on intruders snatching away lands and rights of the citizen.