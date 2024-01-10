Modi, UAE President Hail Rapidly Transforming Bilateral Ties; 4 MoUs Inked On Summit Eve

"Giving a boost to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership! PM @narendramodi held warm discussions with HH @MohamedBinZayed, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi in Gandhinagar. In their 4th meeting in less than 7 months, the leaders hailed the rapidly transforming India-UAE partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to a shared and prosperous future," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on social media platform X.