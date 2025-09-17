Business NewsNationalModi Turns 75: Rahul Gandhi To Akhilesh Yadav—Opposition Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes To The PM
ADVERTISEMENT

Modi Turns 75: Rahul Gandhi To Akhilesh Yadav—Opposition Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes To The PM

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal also shared his wishes for PM Modi on his X profile.

17 Sep 2025, 10:44 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Sharad Pawar, extended birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Sharad Pawar, extended birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi (Image: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wedneday with his supporters and party members marking the occasion with celebrations across the country. Several opposition leaders also extended their wishes to the Prime Minister, wishing for his good health and a fulfilling year ahead.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended birthday wishes to PM Modi on his X profile. "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health," Gandhi wrote on his X profile.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, along with best wishes for a healthy, meaningful, harmonious, inclusive, and positive life."

"Wishing Prime Minister of India Hon. Shri Narendra Modi Ji Happy Birthday. Have a Healthy Year Ahead!," wished NCP leader Supriya Sule on X.

ALSO READ

Modi Receives Trump's Call For Birthday Wishes, Reaffirms Commitment To Stronger India–US Ties
Opinion
Modi Receives Trump's Call For Birthday Wishes, Reaffirms Commitment To Stronger India–US Ties
Read More

NCP leader Sharad Pawar has also extended his wishes to the Prime Minister on his birthday. "On the occasion of your birthday, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to you. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and a long life. I wish for the continued progress of our nation under your able guidance and look forward to its greater wellbeing and development in the years ahead," he wrote on X.

ALSO READ

Modi At 75: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda Extend Birthday Wishes To Prime Minister
Opinion
Modi At 75: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda Extend Birthday Wishes To Prime Minister
Read More

Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has also shared his wishes for PM Modi on his X profile. "Birthday greetings to Hon’ble PM Modi Ji. Wishing you good health and a long life," he wrote.

"Birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. Thiru Narendra Modi. I convey my wishes for his good health, happiness, and a long life," wrote Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on X.

ALSO READ

Modi At 75: Soaring Benchmarks To SIP Growth — How Market Performed In Last 11 Years
Opinion
Modi At 75: Soaring Benchmarks To SIP Growth — How Market Performed In Last 11 Years
Read More

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah wished good health and a long life for PM Modi's birthday. "Wishing the Hon PM Narendra Modi Sb a very happy 75th birthday. May he be blessed with good health & a long life in the service of our nation & all its citizens," he wrote.

"Once a friend always a friend indeed!!!," wrote Trinamool Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on X. "Wishing our friend & friend of the society hon'ble PM Modi many many happy returns of the day. May God bless you in abundance with happiness, peace, joy, great well-being & a healthy long life ahead always," he further added.

All India Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee also shared his greeting to PM Modi on his birthday.

ALSO READ

Modi Turns 75: PM To Launch 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' On Sept 17
Opinion
Modi Turns 75: PM To Launch 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' On Sept 17
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT