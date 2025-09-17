Modi Turns 75: Rahul Gandhi To Akhilesh Yadav—Opposition Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes To The PM
Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal also shared his wishes for PM Modi on his X profile.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wedneday with his supporters and party members marking the occasion with celebrations across the country. Several opposition leaders also extended their wishes to the Prime Minister, wishing for his good health and a fulfilling year ahead.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended birthday wishes to PM Modi on his X profile. "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health," Gandhi wrote on his X profile.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, along with best wishes for a healthy, meaningful, harmonious, inclusive, and positive life."
"Wishing Prime Minister of India Hon. Shri Narendra Modi Ji Happy Birthday. Have a Healthy Year Ahead!," wished NCP leader Supriya Sule on X.
à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨ à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¤¾. à¤¨à¤°à¥à¤à¤¦à¥à¤° à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤ªà¤£à¤¾à¤à¤¸ à¤µà¤¾à¤¢à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¾! à¤à¤ªà¤£à¤¾à¤à¤¸ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤® à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤µ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥à¤·à¥à¤¯ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤¸à¤¦à¤¿à¤à¥à¤à¤¾!@PMOIndia
NCP leader Sharad Pawar has also extended his wishes to the Prime Minister on his birthday. "On the occasion of your birthday, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to you. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and a long life. I wish for the continued progress of our nation under your able guidance and look forward to its greater wellbeing and development in the years ahead," he wrote on X.
Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has also shared his wishes for PM Modi on his X profile. "Birthday greetings to Hon’ble PM Modi Ji. Wishing you good health and a long life," he wrote.
"Birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. Thiru Narendra Modi. I convey my wishes for his good health, happiness, and a long life," wrote Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on X.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah wished good health and a long life for PM Modi's birthday. "Wishing the Hon PM Narendra Modi Sb a very happy 75th birthday. May he be blessed with good health & a long life in the service of our nation & all its citizens," he wrote.
"Once a friend always a friend indeed!!!," wrote Trinamool Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on X. "Wishing our friend & friend of the society hon'ble PM Modi many many happy returns of the day. May God bless you in abundance with happiness, peace, joy, great well-being & a healthy long life ahead always," he further added.
All India Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee also shared his greeting to PM Modi on his birthday.