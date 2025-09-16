Modi Turns 75: PM To Launch 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' On Sept 17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 75 on Sept 17 and his gift basket has a lot to offer, especially to women.
One major thing that the PM is planning to launch is the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan'. This will include preventive, promotive and curative health services for women, adolescent girls and children, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Under this initiative more than one lakh health camps will be organised across the country between September 17 and October 2. These camps will have facilities for screening for and check up of non-communicable diseases, cancers, anaemia, tuberculosis, sickle cell disease, and maternal health.
In addition to this, the mission will offer counselling on subjects like nutrition, promotion of menstrual hygiene, and awareness talks around mental health and lifestyle.
Jointly pioneered by the the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the initiative aims to include all types of health services for women under its ambit.
Health Minister JP Nadda talked about the prime minister's initiative in a post on X and said, "This initiative aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across India, ensuring better access, quality care, and awareness."
He elucidated the details of the camps and added, "As part of the nationwide Abhiyaan, 75,000 health camps will be organized at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres and other healthcare facilities."
Modi's birthday will also mark the advent of the eighth edition of the Poshan Maah, which will be observed at all Anganwadis to promote nutrition, health awareness, and overall well-being.
Anganwadi, ASHA workers, ANMs, self-help groups, panchayati raj institutions and youth volunteers will be mobilised for the purpose of the campaign and spreading awareness at the grassroots level. Besides them, public health institutions such as AIIMS, ESIC and CGHS facilities along with some private healthcare facilities will be offering services in gynaecology, paediatrics, dermatology, ophthalmology, psychiatry and dentistry.