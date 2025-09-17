Modi At 75: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda Extend Birthday Wishes To Prime Minister
Top BJP leaders, including the Home and Defence Ministers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, took to social media to wish the Indian Prime Minister on his 75th birthday.
Leading political figures from the Bhartiya Janta Party, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 75 on Wednesday.
"Sacrifice, penance, and total dedication to the country are synonymous to Narendra Modi. India has blossomed with its global aspirations under the leadership of Modi. He has brought glory to both India's heritage and science," Shah said in a post on X.
The Home Minister added that under the Prime Minister India is setting new milestones in space and benefiting from Modi's focus on making India self-reliant in every sector.
à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤, à¤¤à¤ªà¤¸à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤µ à¤¸à¤®à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤£ à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤¹à¥- à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¨à¤°à¥à¤¨à¥à¤¦à¥à¤° à¤®à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤à¥...#HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/za0ewWwzuD— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2025
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, said that Modi has put a new India on the front row of the global stage. "He's the world's most popular politician who guided for all Indians and realised the vision of 'One India – Execellent India'".
Modi's unparalleled determination, sensitive leadership, and unwavering dedication to the principle of nation and spirit of public welfare have elevated new India to heights of hope, self-confidence, and self-reliance, he added in a post on X.
140 à¤à¤°à¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤-à¤à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¹à¤, à¤µà¥à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤ à¤®à¤à¤ à¤ªà¤° 'à¤¨à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤' à¤à¥ à¤ à¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤® à¤ªà¤à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿à¤·à¥à¤ à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥, à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤§à¤¿à¤ à¤²à¥à¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾, à¤¹à¤® à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤, 'à¤à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤-à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤·à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤' à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤²à¥à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¯à¤¶à¤¸à¥à¤µà¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ @narendramodi à¤à¥ à¤à¥â¦ pic.twitter.com/98CdgAPZmP— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 16, 2025
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his warm wishes to Modi via a post on X. Like Adityanath he called Modi an illustrious leader and applauded his visionary leadership and dedication to the nation. "Modi's dedication to the welfare of the public is exemplary itself."
"Modi is strengthening the nation from the perspective of self-reliance, development, and prosperity," Singh added.
The Defence Minister wished the Indian PM with excellent health, long life, and continuous energy so that he continues to succeed in taking India to new heights.
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda also shared birthday wishes to Modi on platform X. He said that Modi has taken several transformative steps toward the upliftment of all section of the society. Under his leadership, India's spiritual and cultural heritage has gained global recognition.
Nadda said that Modi's guidance is a source of inspiration to people.
Former Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has also shared birthday wishes for Modi's 75th birthday. She said that Modi has not only confined power to mere policies and papers, but have brought it directly to the people.