Modi At 75: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda Extend Birthday Wishes To Prime Minister

Leading political figures from the Bhartiya Janta Party, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 75 on Wednesday.

"Sacrifice, penance, and total dedication to the country are synonymous to Narendra Modi. India has blossomed with its global aspirations under the leadership of Modi. He has brought glory to both India's heritage and science," Shah said in a post on X.

The Home Minister added that under the Prime Minister India is setting new milestones in space and benefiting from Modi's focus on making India self-reliant in every sector.