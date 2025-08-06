ADVERTISEMENT
Modi To Flag Off Three New Routes For Vande Bharat Trains In August
The total number of Vande Bharat Express across the country will go up to 150 from 147.
Three new Vande Bharat train lines are set to open in August, according to NDTV.
The lines will run between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from Amritsar, Bengaluru from Belgaum and Pune from Ajani in Nagpur. They will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Vande Bharat Express trains introduced for these lines are intended to provide passengers with comfort and convenience.
The total number of Vande Bharat Express across the country will go up to 150 from 147 with the launch of three pairs of new Vande Bharat trains.
