Modi, Putin To Meet In Tianjin Amid US Tariff Pressures On Russian Oil Imports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet on Monday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin, amid US pressure over Russian oil imports.

On Aug. 27, US President Donald Trump's additional tariffs to 'penalise' India for purchasing Russian crude oil came into effect, increasing India's cumulative tariff to 50% on a range of Indian imports.

Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Putin, and the Ukraine conflict is expected to be one of the focus areas of the talks.

"Right after the SCO Plus meeting (on Sept. 1), our president will meet Indian Prime Minister Modi," Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

“Our countries are bound by a special strategic partnership,” he said. “A relevant statement in this regard was passed in December 2010, which means that this year marks the 15th anniversary since then.”