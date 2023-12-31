Modi Lauds 'Fit India', Emphasises Need For Physical And Mental Fitness
In the last episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the government's Fit India movement, focusing on the need for citizens to have good physical and mental fitness.
Modi commended the Fit India movement and the response it had garnered from youth across the country.
Prior to the airing of the 108th episode, the Prime Minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he would be discussing topics like Fit India, including health startups and how youngsters are embracing Indian exercise styles.
On the show, chess virtuoso Vishwanathan Anand talked about his fitness routine and the need to work out regularly in order to maintain a clear state of mind. He focused on the need for at least seven to eight hours of sleep as a proper routine.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, known for his dedication to fitness, emphasised the importance of a nutritious diet along with undertaking natural forms of exercise. He urged people to avoid chemicals or artificial enhancements for physical improvement.
“Our athletes have performed outstandingly in sports in 2023. They won 107 medals in the Asian Games and 111 medals in the Asian Para Games," Modi said. "The entire nation is encouraging our athletes for the Paris Olympics, which will be organised in 2024."
"India is brimming with self-confidence, imbued with the spirit of self-reliance. We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024," the Prime Minister said.