Modi Lauds 'Fit India', Emphasises Need For Physical And Mental Fitness

In the last episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the government's Fit India movement, focusing on the need for citizens to have good physical and mental fitness.

Modi commended the Fit India movement and the response it had garnered from youth across the country.

Prior to the airing of the 108th episode, the Prime Minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he would be discussing topics like Fit India, including health startups and how youngsters are embracing Indian exercise styles.