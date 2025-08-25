Modi In Gujarat: Projects Worth Rs 5,400 Crore To Be Launched — Check Details
The Prime Minister is also scheduled to take part in a 3-km roadshow from Naroda to the Nikol area after arriving at the Ahmedabad airport.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and lay foundation stones for a host of projects of Rs 5,477 crore during his two-day visit to Gujarat, starting Monday.
The Prime Minister is also scheduled to take part in a 3-km roadshow from Naroda to the Nikol area after arriving at the Ahmedabad airport this evening, accorsing to the State Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel.
Nearly one lakh people will be present on the roadshow route and at the event venue in Nikol. The PM will then inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various central and state government projects of Rs 5,477 crore.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate 1,449 houses and 130 shops built at a cost of Rs 133.42 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) at a slum popularly known as Ramapir Tekra in Ahmedabad city under the in-situ slum redevelopment component of the scheme, Patel said.
Modi will lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of the four-lane SP Ring Road surrounding Ahmedabad city, he said. The project will involve the construction of a six-lane road under the hybrid annuity mode in two phases, with controlled access as per expressway standards to ensure speed and safety. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for converting the 24-metre and 30-metre roads into four-lane roads at Kalana-Chharodi at a cost of Rs 38.25 crore.
"The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of urban development projects worth Rs 281 crore in Gandhinagar," Patel said. These projects include the construction of two sewage pumping stations in TP-24 Randheja, laying of a stormwater line for rainwater drainage at Pethapur, and the construction of a road parallel to the Metro Rail from Dholakuva to Pancheshwar Circle at a cost of Rs 72 crore.
He will launch railway projects worth more than Rs 1,400 crore, which include the doubling of the Mehsana-Palanpur railway line of 65 km, the minister said. Tomorrow, he will inaugurate the production line for Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle, the 'e-Vitara', at the company's Hansalpur facility near Ahmedabad, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)