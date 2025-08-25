Modi In Gujarat: Projects Worth Rs 5,400 Crore To Be Launched — Check Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and lay foundation stones for a host of projects of Rs 5,477 crore during his two-day visit to Gujarat, starting Monday.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to take part in a 3-km roadshow from Naroda to the Nikol area after arriving at the Ahmedabad airport this evening, accorsing to the State Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel.

Nearly one lakh people will be present on the roadshow route and at the event venue in Nikol. The PM will then inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various central and state government projects of Rs 5,477 crore.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate 1,449 houses and 130 shops built at a cost of Rs 133.42 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) at a slum popularly known as Ramapir Tekra in Ahmedabad city under the in-situ slum redevelopment component of the scheme, Patel said.