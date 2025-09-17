Modi At 75: Top World Leaders Like Trump, Netanyahu, Sunak Send Birthday Greetings

Among world leader, Trump was the first to extend greetings on Tuesday through a phone call. "Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! "

Modi expressed gratitude for his warm birthday greetings. He further added that India supports his initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

“Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India–US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” Modi said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.