Modi At 75: Top World Leaders Like Trump, Netanyahu, Sunak Send Birthday Greetings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received warm birthday messages from world leaders including US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former British PM Rishi Sunak.
Modi turned 75 on Wednesday. He has led India as PM for over 11 years and as Chief Minister of Gujarat for 13 years.
Among world leader, Trump was the first to extend greetings on Tuesday through a phone call. "Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! "
Modi expressed gratitude for his warm birthday greetings. He further added that India supports his initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.
“Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India–US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” Modi said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video message, called PM Modi a good friend and appluaded the friendship between the two countries.
"Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday. You've accomplished so much for India in your life, and we have together accomplished a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel. I look forward to seeing you soon because we can bring our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights. Happy birthday, my friend," the leader said.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese also recorded a video message for Modi and said
"Happy birthday to my friend Prime Minister Modi. Australia is proud to have a strong friendship with India and we are grateful everyday of the incredible contribution of the Indian community here in Australia. I look forward to catching up with you soon Prime Minister. Many more years of friendship and progress," he said.
Happy birthday, Prime Minister
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, “It is a great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy 75th birthday. In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and to Britain."
He added, “I’m delighted to see UK-India ties going from strength to strength. I know we both enjoyed the recent England-India test series, a reminder of how many things our two countries share. As someone from a British-Indian family, this relationship will always have a special place in my heart,."
Sunak also recalled his India visit as the UK Prime Minister. “I’ll always remember fondly travelling to India as Prime Minister for the G20 in 2023 with Akshata. It was a superb event befitting India’s standing on the world stage,” he noted.
“Modiji, I wish you all the very best for your birthday and look forward to seeing you soon,” Sunak said.
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay in his message said, “Our national servicemen and women, and all the people of Bhutan offer warmest wishes on your 75th birth anniversary. On this happy occasion, we pray for your good health, happiness and long life.”
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, lauded PM Modi’s leadership and vision for India.