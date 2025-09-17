Modi At 75: Ambani To Mahindra — Top India Inc Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes To PM

Leading figures from India Inc, including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra & Mahindra's Anand Mahindra and former Infosys leader Mohandas Pai, extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

"Today is a festive day for 1.45 billion Indians. It is the 75th birthday of our most respected and beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi ji. On behalf of the entire business community of India, on behalf of the Reliance family and the Ambani family, I convey my felicitations to Prime Minister Modi ji," Mukesh Ambani said through a video message.

The Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director added that PM Modi should serve the nation until he turns 100.

"It is not a coincidence that Modi ji's Amrit Mahotsav is coming in Bharat's Amrit Kal. It is my deepest wish that Modi ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100," he added.