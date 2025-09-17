Modi At 75: Ambani To Mahindra — Top India Inc Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes To PM
Leading figures from India Inc, including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra & Mahindra's Anand Mahindra and former Infosys leader Mohandas Pai, extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.
"Today is a festive day for 1.45 billion Indians. It is the 75th birthday of our most respected and beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi ji. On behalf of the entire business community of India, on behalf of the Reliance family and the Ambani family, I convey my felicitations to Prime Minister Modi ji," Mukesh Ambani said through a video message.
The Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director added that PM Modi should serve the nation until he turns 100.
"It is not a coincidence that Modi ji's Amrit Mahotsav is coming in Bharat's Amrit Kal. It is my deepest wish that Modi ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100," he added.
#WATCH | "It is my deepest wish that Modi ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100...", says Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani, on PM Modi's 75th birthday— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also extended his wishes to the Prime Minister, highlighting his 'love' for India.
Anand Mahindra also pointed out how the Prime Minister's hard work visible to all Indians every day.
à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¥, à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤® à¤à¤° à¤à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¹à¤à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¢à¤¼ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤à¤¯ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¦à¥à¤¹ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¤¾à¥¤ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤ à¤¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¨à¤¤ à¤¹à¤° à¤°à¥à¤à¤¼ à¤¹à¤® à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¸à¤²à¤¿à¤, à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ 75à¤µà¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¤® à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¤¦à¤¾ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤® à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¥à¤¯ à¤à¤° à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤²à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤¤à¤¿â¦— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 17, 2025
Former Infosys leader and SEBI member, Mohandas Pai, also heaped praise on Narendra Modi for his service to the nation.
"Best wishes to our beloved Prime Minister @narendramodi on his birthday. As a leader who transformed India, who gave great hope and high aspirations to all of us, who lifted 60cr + fellow citizens out of poverty we wish him a long healthy life ahead.
"We are very grateful for his leadership and thank him for all he has done for us," he said in a post on X.
Fintech giants Paytm wished Narendra Modi as well, highlighting his role in empowering digital payments in India as well as championing many Make-In-India initiatives.
Wishing our Honâble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, a very happy birthday.— Paytm (@Paytm) September 17, 2025
Your vision for a Digital India inspires us to build Made-in-India innovations and empower every consumer and merchant, driving growth for the nation. ð®ð³ @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/LqxPAh0YAc