Modi At 75: Italy's Giorgia Meloni Extends Birthday Wishes To PM—Read Full Post

Earlier, Modi discussed the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU) and thanked Meloni for supporting it. In a phone conversation with Meloni, Modi also discussed ways to end the conflict in Ukraine as well as the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEEC).

The Indian Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated that both leaders reviewed and positively assessed the developments in bilateral Strategic Partnership across sectors such as investment, defence, security, space, science and technology, education, people-to-people ties and counter-terrorism.

They also reaffirmed their commitment towards further deepening of the partnership, in line with the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29.