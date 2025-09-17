Modi At 75: Italy's Giorgia Meloni Extends Birthday Wishes To PM—Read Full Post
Modi At 75: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wished Indian PM Narendra Modi good health and to also strengthen the relations between India and Italy.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sent warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 75 on Wednesday. Meloni wished PM Modi good health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to also strengthen the relations between India and Italy.
In a post on X, Meloni wrote, "Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations."
Buon 75Â° compleanno al Primo Ministro indiano @narendramodi.— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 17, 2025
La sua forza, la sua determinazione e la sua capacitÃ di guidare milioni di persone sono fonte di ispirazione.
Con amicizia e stima gli auguro salute ed energia per continuare a guidare lâIndia verso un futuro luminosoâ¦ pic.twitter.com/OqXr1GFlc0
The camaraderie between PM Modi and Italian PM Meloni has also been making waves on social media, with their interactions sparking a 'hashtag Melodi'. PM Modi had last met Meloni on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Canada's Kananaskis in June, where both leaders had committed to making the friendship between India and Italy stronger. Meloni had shared a picture of herself and PM Modi on X along with the caption, "Italy and India, bound by a great friendship."
Thank you for your kind wishes PM @GiorgiaMeloni. We remain committed to deepening India-Italy strategic partnership which is underpinned by shared values and interests. Looking forward to working together for global good. https://t.co/Qe7sFoASfg— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024
Earlier, Modi discussed the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union (EU) and thanked Meloni for supporting it. In a phone conversation with Meloni, Modi also discussed ways to end the conflict in Ukraine as well as the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEEC).
The Indian Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated that both leaders reviewed and positively assessed the developments in bilateral Strategic Partnership across sectors such as investment, defence, security, space, science and technology, education, people-to-people ties and counter-terrorism.
They also reaffirmed their commitment towards further deepening of the partnership, in line with the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29.
PM Modi's Birthday
PM Narendra Modi turns 75 today. Born on September 17, 1950, at Mehsana town in Gujarat, he served as the Chief Minister of the state for three consecutive terms between 2001 and 2014. He is now the Prime Minister for a third term, having first been elected in 2014.