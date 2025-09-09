Modi Announces Rs 1,600-Crore Relief For Disaster-Hit Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore for Punjab in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state’s kitty.

There will be advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. The Prime Minister emphasised the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover.

This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock.