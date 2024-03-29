Modi And Gates Recognise AI As An Opportunity With Challenges

Artificial Intelligence advancement will improve India's digital infrastructure work, Microsoft Founder Bill Gates said in an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in New Delhi. However, the billionaire also said that there are few challenges that come with AI.

Modi emphasised that it is crucial to acknowledge that a majority of deepfake content is AI-generated.

India is seriously putting thoughts into the do's and don'ts of AI with an eye on fakes, Modi said. He further suggested clear watermark AI generated content to prevent misinformation.

Gates agreed that AI presents privacy challenges saying that, "Humans can be a lot smarter when it comes to usage of AI without compromising individual privacy."

India is using technology to enhance the ease of living for its citizens, Modi said. The country has democratised technology in India. "AI tools like Chat GPT can be used continuously better ourselves."

The Prime Minister noted as to how he used AI in the G20 summit for translating speeches and also his addresses in different languages in several events. A technology like ChatGPT should be used to constantly improve oneself, he added.

To a query from Gates, he said he is fascinated by technology but is not a slave to it. 'I am not an expert but have childlike curiosity for technology,' he said Speaking of digital revolution in India, the prime minister said he believed that nobody should have monopoly over it and it should be driven by the common people.