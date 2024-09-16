Modi 3.0: PM Highlights Rapid Progress Across Sectors In 100-Day Report Card

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted his government's achievements in the first 100 days of Modi 3.0, emphasising efforts made to address every sector and factor to accelerate the country's progress. Speaking at the fourth edition of the Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) in Gandhinagar, Modi stressed that India's position in the 21st century is being recognised globally.

"In the first 100 days (of the Union government's third term), you can witness our priorities, speed, and scale. We have tried to address every sector and factor which are required for rapid progress of the country," Modi stated.

"India's diversity, scale, capacity, potential and performance are unique and that is the reason I say Indian solutions for global application," the Prime Minister emphasised.

Modi outlined his long-term ambitions, stating that India is building a foundation for development for the next 1,000 years, with the goal not only to reach the top but to sustain its rank.

Addressing the significance of renewable energy, Modi said, "For us, green future and net zero are not just fancy words. These are requirements of the country, and we are committed to achieving them." He announced plans to develop Ayodhya and 16 other cities as model solar cities as part of this commitment.

As India aims to become the world’s third-largest economy, Modi highlighted the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians to reach this milestone.

(With inputs from PTI).