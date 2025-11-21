'Mockery Of Enforcement': Internet Fumes Over Karnataka Govt's 50% Discount On Pending E-Challans
This is the second time in the last four months the state government has announced temporary relief for motorists on payment of pending fines for traffic violations.
The Karnataka government has announced a limited-period concession for motorists on the unpaid traffic e-challan fines. Bengaluru traffic police said on X that the state government, "has issued an order granting a 50% concession on fines in cases registered under traffic e-challan by the police department that remain unpaid."
This special concession will be effective from Nov. 21 to Dec. 12, allowing vehicle owners to settle pending fines by paying half of the original amount. The move aims to encourage compliance among motorists while easing financial burdens.
This is the second time in the last four months the state government has announced temporary relief for motorists on payment of pending fines for traffic violations. Earlier, the government had rolled out a 50% discount on pending traffic e-challan fines from Aug. 23 to Sept. 12.
Netizens Not Impressed
Several Bengaluru residents have voiced their disapproval over the move, saying it could encourage lawbreaking rather than serving as a deterrent.
One user wrote, "Making a mockery out of enforcement. Instead of cracking down on violations, this is incentivising law breakers over law followers," highlighting concern that such discounts may undermine traffic discipline and public safety.
Another user pointed out the potential administrative shortcomings behind the scheme, saying, "No one takes these fines seriously these days due to this discount culture."
Another user criticised the rationale behind the government’s move, writing, "Sale 50% off on traffic violations! Violations that could have killed a pedestrian, injured fellow riders, destroyed lives and families. Ruthless offers!" and urged authorities to instead strengthen enforcement measures.
Violations that could have killed a pedestrian, injured fellow riders, destroyed lives and families.
Ruthless OFFERs!
Instead, strengthen the law to collect fines and suspend DL
Overall, the reactions indicate skepticism among the public, with many questioning whether the concession will improve compliance or just weaken the enforcement of traffic rules.
How To View And Pay Pending Traffic Fines With 50% Discount
Use the Karnataka State Police (KSP) app to complete your payment.
Alternatively, pay through the BT ASTraM app introduced by the Bengaluru City Traffic Police.
Visit the nearest traffic police station and provide your vehicle registration number to settle fines.
Fines can also be cleared at the Traffic Management Centre.
Check fine details and make payments through the Karnataka One / Bangalore One websites.