Business NewsNational'Mockery Of Enforcement': Internet Fumes Over Karnataka Govt's 50% Discount On Pending E-Challans
ADVERTISEMENT

'Mockery Of Enforcement': Internet Fumes Over Karnataka Govt's 50% Discount On Pending E-Challans

This is the second time in the last four months the state government has announced temporary relief for motorists on payment of pending fines for traffic violations.

21 Nov 2025, 10:34 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Karnataka
(Photo Source: Representative/Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Karnataka government has announced a limited-period concession for motorists on the unpaid traffic e-challan fines. Bengaluru traffic police said on X that the state government, "has issued an order granting a 50% concession on fines in cases registered under traffic e-challan by the police department that remain unpaid."

This special concession will be effective from Nov. 21 to Dec. 12, allowing vehicle owners to settle pending fines by paying half of the original amount. The move aims to encourage compliance among motorists while easing financial burdens.

This is the second time in the last four months the state government has announced temporary relief for motorists on payment of pending fines for traffic violations. Earlier, the government had rolled out a 50% discount on pending traffic e-challan fines from Aug. 23 to Sept. 12.    

Netizens Not Impressed

Several Bengaluru residents have voiced their disapproval over the move, saying it could encourage lawbreaking rather than serving as a deterrent.

One user wrote, "Making a mockery out of enforcement. Instead of cracking down on violations, this is incentivising law breakers over law followers," highlighting concern that such discounts may undermine traffic discipline and public safety.

Another user pointed out the potential administrative shortcomings behind the scheme, saying, "No one takes these fines seriously these days due to this discount culture."

ALSO READ

FSSAI Calls For Ban Of Fruit Juice, Electrolytes Being Sold As 'ORS'
Opinion
FSSAI Calls For Ban Of Fruit Juice, Electrolytes Being Sold As 'ORS'
Read More

Another user criticised the rationale behind the government’s move, writing, "Sale 50% off on traffic violations! Violations that could have killed a pedestrian, injured fellow riders, destroyed lives and families. Ruthless offers!" and urged authorities to instead strengthen enforcement measures.

Overall, the reactions indicate skepticism among the public, with many questioning whether the concession will improve compliance or just weaken the enforcement of traffic rules.

How To View And Pay Pending Traffic Fines With 50% Discount

  • Use the Karnataka State Police (KSP) app to complete your payment.

  • Alternatively, pay through the BT ASTraM app introduced by the Bengaluru City Traffic Police.

  • Visit the nearest traffic police station and provide your vehicle registration number to settle fines.

  • Fines can also be cleared at the Traffic Management Centre.

  • Check fine details and make payments through the Karnataka One / Bangalore One websites.

ALSO READ

'Not Bargaining Chips': IT Union Opposes Karnataka's Self-Certification Policy On Labour Laws
Opinion
'Not Bargaining Chips': IT Union Opposes Karnataka's Self-Certification Policy On Labour Laws
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT