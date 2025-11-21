'Mockery Of Enforcement': Internet Fumes Over Karnataka Govt's 50% Discount On Pending E-Challans

The Karnataka government has announced a limited-period concession for motorists on the unpaid traffic e-challan fines. Bengaluru traffic police said on X that the state government, "has issued an order granting a 50% concession on fines in cases registered under traffic e-challan by the police department that remain unpaid."

This special concession will be effective from Nov. 21 to Dec. 12, allowing vehicle owners to settle pending fines by paying half of the original amount. The move aims to encourage compliance among motorists while easing financial burdens.