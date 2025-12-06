MoCA Puts Cap On Airfares To Regulate Spikes After IndiGo Operational Crisis

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has in an press release on Saturday invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes.

For distances up to 500 km, fares are capped at Rs 7,500; between 500–1,000 km at Rs 12,000; between 1,000–1,500 km at Rs 15,000; and above 1,500 km at Rs 18,000.

The ministry said these limits apply to all forms of bookings, whether made directly on airline websites or through online travel agents, and will remain in force until fares stabilise or a further review is undertaken.

Airlines have been instructed to maintain ticket availability across all fare buckets and avoid any steep or unusual price hikes on sectors impacted by cancellations.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation's move comes after spike in airfares, as charges of certain airlines shot up due to the ongoing disruption.

In order to protect passengers from any form of "opportunistic pricing" the Ministry has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes from all airlines.

An official directive has been issued to all airlines mandating that the strictly stick to the fare caps that have now been prescribed. These caps will remain in force until the situation fully stabilises.

The Ministry will continue to closely monitor fare levels through real-time data and active coordination with airlines and online travel platforms. Any deviation from the prescribed norms will attract immediate corrective action in the larger public interest.

"The objective of this directive is to maintain pricing discipline in the market, prevent any exploitation of passengers in distress, and ensure that citizens who urgently need to travel — including senior citizens, students, and patients, are not subjected to financial hardship during this period," said the ministry.