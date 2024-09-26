Mobile Phone Manufacturing Investment Under PLI Scheme Surpasses Targets, Says Secretary

"There is a substantial uptick in the exports of mobile phones. It was about Rs 1.2 lakh crore into 2023-24 and the exports have actually increased 77 times from what it was in 2014-15.

In 2014-15, we exported mobile phones worth about Rs 1,566 crore . Today we are exporting mobile phones worth about Rs 1.2 lakh crore. It's a remarkable jump. This is where the Make in India program has been truly successful," Krishnan said.