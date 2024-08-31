MK Stalin Visits Offices Of Google, Apple, Microsoft In US, Discusses Partnerships

Source: MK Stalin's X (Formerly Known As Twitter) Account
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft and discussed opportunities for investment and partnerships.
The Chief Minister, currently on a visit to the USA to attract investments to Tamil Nadu, on Saturday described the visit to the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft as “awe-inspiring."
“Discussed various opportunities and exciting partnerships. Determined to strengthen these partnerships and make Tamil Nadu one of the foremost growth engines of Asia!” @TRBRajaa @Guidance_TN @TNIndMin #InvestInTN #ThriveInTN #LeadWithTN #DravidianModel,” Stalin said in a post on the social media platform X.