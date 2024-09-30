Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award, PM Modi Congratulates Actor

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has been honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema, as announced on Monday. Celebrated for his remarkable performances in films like Mrigayaa, Surakshaa and Disco Dancer, Chakraborty’s contributions to the industry have spanned decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the 74-year-old actor, expressing his delight over the award. “Delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognising his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. He is a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances. Congratulations and best wishes to him,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw also celebrated the announcement, highlighting Chakraborty’s inspirational journey. “Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema,” Vaishnaw posted.

The award will be presented during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on Oct. 8, 2024. The selection was made by a three-member jury comprising former Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Asha Parekh, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, and filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Chakraborty, whose real name is Gourang Chakraborty, expressed his gratitude for this long-awaited honor. His son, Namashi Chakraborty, shared his father’s happiness from Kolkata. “We all are feeling very proud. He is a self-made superstar and a great citizen. This was long overdue, but I am so proud that he is finally being awarded this honor,” Namashi told PTI from Los Angeles.