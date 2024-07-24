Ministries To Form Committees To Fill Reserved Vacancies

All central government ministries and departments have been instructed to form in-house committees to identify and address backlog reserved vacancies through special recruitment drives, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written statement, Singh emphasised that the occurrence and filling of vacancies, including backlog reserved vacancies, is an ongoing process.

"Instructions have been issued for all ministries and departments to establish in-house committees. These committees will identify backlog reserved vacancies, analyse the root causes, implement measures to address these issues, and conduct special recruitment drives to fill the vacancies," Singh stated.

Each central government ministry and department must designate an officer of at least deputy secretary rank, as a liaison officer to ensure compliance with reservation orders and instructions.

"Additionally, a special reservation cell, under the direct control of the liaison officer, must be set up in each ministry and department to assist in fulfilling these duties," the minister said.