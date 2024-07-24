Ministries To Form Committees To Fill Reserved Vacancies
These committees will identify backlog reserved vacancies, analyse the root causes and implement measures to address these issues, said Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.
All central government ministries and departments have been instructed to form in-house committees to identify and address backlog reserved vacancies through special recruitment drives, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
In a written statement, Singh emphasised that the occurrence and filling of vacancies, including backlog reserved vacancies, is an ongoing process.
"Instructions have been issued for all ministries and departments to establish in-house committees. These committees will identify backlog reserved vacancies, analyse the root causes, implement measures to address these issues, and conduct special recruitment drives to fill the vacancies," Singh stated.
Each central government ministry and department must designate an officer of at least deputy secretary rank, as a liaison officer to ensure compliance with reservation orders and instructions.
"Additionally, a special reservation cell, under the direct control of the liaison officer, must be set up in each ministry and department to assist in fulfilling these duties," the minister said.
In response to another query, Singh outlined that reservations in central government posts and services are allocated to scheduled castes at 15%, scheduled tribes at 7.5%, and other backward communities at 27% for direct recruitment through open competition on an all-India basis.
"For promotions, the reservation is set at 15% for SC and 7.5% for ST," he said.
Addressing a question about the action plan to fill vacancies in central government and public sector undertakings, Singh noted that ministries and departments have been periodically directed to fill vacant posts promptly.
"Vacant posts have been filled in a mission mode through the Rozgar Mela initiative launched by the Prime Minister on October 22, 2022. Twelve Rozgar Melas have been conducted at the central level across 45-50 cities in various states and Union Territories," he said.
(With inputs from PTI).