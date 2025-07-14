ADVERTISEMENT
Minimum Auto Fare In Bengaluru Hiked To Rs 36 For First 2 Kms From Aug 1
The new fare will come into effect from Aug. 1.
The Regional Transport Authority of Bangalore Urban District on Monday announced a hike in the minimum auto rickshaw fare raising it from Rs 30 to Rs 36 for the first 2 kms.
According to the notification issued by the authority, the fare is valid within the limits of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.
According to the notice, after the first 2 km, every kilometre will be Rs 18.
For night fare, between 10 pm and 5 am, half the normal fare will be added to normal fare.
The authority also said auto meters should be re-verified and stamped by Oct. 31 and should display the revised fares on the meters.
