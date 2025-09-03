Mineral Water Bottles, Food Items Dumped At Azad Maidan; BMC Begins Clean Up After Stir | Watch Video

Hours after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike on Tuesday evening and left Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, large quantities of mineral water bottles and food items were found strewn inside and outside the protest site.

After Maratha quota protesters dispersed from the site, which had witnessed a five-day agitation, some activists tried to distribute the leftover food -- sent by community members from across Maharashtra -- among local residents and others passing by the area.