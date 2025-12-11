Migration Of Over 12 Lakh Govt Accounts To Zoho Complete, Centre Tells Lok Sabha

The Centre informed the Lok Sabha that it has migrated nearly 12.68 lakh official email accounts across various ministries and departments to a Zoho-based platform.

Of these, about 7.45 lakh accounts belong to Central government employees, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

“The number of accounts migrated to the Zoho platform is around 12.68 lakh, which includes 7.45 lakh Central Government employees,” Prasada stated.

He added that the migration was carried out through the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the official email service provider for government ministries and departments. The Central Government employs approximately 50.14 lakh people, he noted.