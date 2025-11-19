Govt Issues Advisory After TV Channels Carry Reports On Making Explosives

“All TV channels are advised to exercise the highest level of discretion and sensitivity while reporting on such matters,” the advisory said.

It cited sections of the Cable Television Network Rules which state that no programme should contain anything obscene, defamatory, deliberately false, or suggestive innuendos and half-truths; be likely to encourage or incite violence, contain anything against the maintenance of law and order, or promote anti-national attitudes; or contain anything that affects the integrity of the nation.

All TV channels are further advised to avoid telecasting visuals that could aid, abet or promote unlawful activities, the advisory said.