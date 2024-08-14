MHADA Warns Lottery Applicants After Fake Website Defrauds Many Of Rs 50,000
Following the announcement of a lottery for 2,030 flats across various housing projects in Mumbai, MHADA's vice-president and CEO, Sanjeev Jaiswal, urged applicants to exercise caution.
Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Tuesday informed that they had uncovered the existence of a fake website, mhada.org, which closely resembles the official MHADA site mhada.gov.in.
MHADA said this fraudulent site had already deceived several citizens and a formal complaint had been lodged with the cyber cell against unknown individuals responsible for creating the site.
Following the announcement of a lottery for 2,030 flats across various housing projects in Mumbai, MHADA's vice-president and CEO, Sanjeev Jaiswal, urged applicants to exercise caution. He emphasised that all applications must be submitted through MHADA's official website housing.mhada.gov.in, as only those who apply through this platform will be considered for the computerised lottery draw.
Jaiswal clarified that MHADA flats are allotted exclusively through this computerised system, which is secure, fully online, and free from human interference. He strongly warned citizens to be wary of any claims or promises made outside this official process.
Fake MHADA Website
The fake website, mhada.org, mimics the appearance of MHADA's official site, but bypasses the legitimate application process, offering direct payment options instead.
According to MHADA, victims were misled into paying Rs 50,000 on this fake site with the promise of securing a flat, even receiving a fraudulent receipt afterwards.
MHADA uses the IHLMS 2.0 computerised lottery system, known for its simplicity and security. Once registered on the official platform, applicants can upload their documents, which are verified by the system to determine eligibility. Only then can they participate in the lottery and make the necessary deposit payments.
However, in the cases reported, victims skipped these steps and made payments directly to the fraudulent website as instructed by the scammers.
Advisory From MHADA
MHADA stressed that under no circumstances does it demand direct payments without completing the official application process. The entire procedure, from registration to the handover of flats, is conducted online without any need for cash transactions or intermediary involvement.
MHADA has urged the public to note the following:
Avoid engaging with any unofficial websites or sharing personal information with unauthorised individuals.
Mumbai Board does not use any social media, intermediaries, agencies, or other middlemen for the sale of apartments or for any other related tasks.
No agents, consultants, or intermediaries have been appointed by MHADA for the sale of flats or any related activities.
Report any suspicious activity or attempts at fraud to MHADA's chief vigilance and security officer or the deputy chief officer (marketing) of the Mumbai Board.
Applicants should only rely on the official website for further information and to ensure safe participation in MHADA schemes.