MHADA Warns Lottery Applicants After Fake Website Defrauds Many Of Rs 50,000

The fake website, mhada.org, mimics the appearance of MHADA's official site, but bypasses the legitimate application process, offering direct payment options instead.

According to MHADA, victims were misled into paying Rs 50,000 on this fake site with the promise of securing a flat, even receiving a fraudulent receipt afterwards.

MHADA uses the IHLMS 2.0 computerised lottery system, known for its simplicity and security. Once registered on the official platform, applicants can upload their documents, which are verified by the system to determine eligibility. Only then can they participate in the lottery and make the necessary deposit payments.

However, in the cases reported, victims skipped these steps and made payments directly to the fraudulent website as instructed by the scammers.