MHADA Lottery 2024: 2,030 Flats In Mumbai For Sale; Check Eligibility, Documents Required, How to Apply
Find out if you're eligible for 2,030 MHADA flats, Check eligibility, documents, income limits, and lottery details now.
Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced a lottery offering 2,030 affordable homes in Mumbai. The lottery will include flats in Goregaon East, Antop Hill in Wadala, Kopri in Powai, Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli, and Shivdham Complex in Malad.
Mhada Lottery Important Dates
The online registration and application for the lottery will start on August 9, and the last date for application is September 4. The final list of accepted applications will be published by 6 p.m. on September 11.
Online Application Starts: August 9, noon
Last Date for Application: September 4, 3 p.m.
Lottery Results: September 13, 11 a.m.
MHADA Lottery Flats And Eligibility
The lottery for MHADA Mumbai includes:
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 359 flats
Lower Income Group (LIG): 627 flats
Middle Income Group (MIG): 768 flats
Higher Income Group (HIG): 276 flats
For eligibility, the annual family income limit per applicant is as follows:
EWS: Up to Rs.6 lakh
LIG: Upto Rs 9 lakh
MIG: Upto Rs 12 lakh
HIG: Above 12 lakh for HIG. There is no upper limit for HIG.
Applicants can apply using the IHLMS 2.0 computerised system available on both Android and iOS operating systems. Mhada Housing Lottery System app is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and the App Store for iOS devices.
Documents required for MHADA Lottery
Here's a list of documents to prepare before starting registration process
Mobile number (linked with Aadhar): The mobile number needs to be linked with the Aadhar card as an OTP is sent to the mobile number for verification process.
Email ID: Another OTP is sent to registered entered email id for verification process.
Aadhar Card: Clear image of the front side and back side of Aadhar card.
PAN Card.
Spouse Aadhar and PAN card.
Domicile Certificate: Domicile certificate must be issued after January 1, 2018, and must have the barcode which is issued by MahaOnline/MahalT.
ITR of self and spouse: Select the ITR button and upload the ITR Acknowledgement Receipt of FY 2022-23(AY 2023-24). Form 16 or Salary Slip is not allowed. ITR acknowledgment receipt is mandatory. Only gross income mentioned in ITR is considered for verification.
Income certificate: Tehsildar income certificate (either applicant or his/her spouse must have an income certificate).
à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤¡à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤à¤° à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¤à¥à¤à¤¿à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤°à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤¹à¤¿à¤¡à¤¿à¤! à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤¡à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤®à¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤µ à¤¤à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¨ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤à¤¯ à¤¬à¥à¤¡à¤à¥ à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥ "à¤ à¤°à¥à¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤¡à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤£à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¥à¤¡à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤§à¥à¤¯à¥ à¤à¤¸à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¹à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤µà¤¾?" à¤¯à¤¾à¤¬à¤¦à¥à¤¦à¤² à¤¸à¤¦à¤° à¤µà¥à¤¹à¤¿à¤¡à¤¿à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤¨ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨ à¤à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥. à¤¹à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤¹à¤¿à¤¡à¤¿à¤ à¤¨à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¾ à¤à¤£à¤¿â¦ pic.twitter.com/ARyCqoGh76— MHADA (@mhadaofficial) August 7, 2024
How to apply for MHADA Lottery
To apply for MHADA lottery, follow these steps:
Register on the official MHADA website portal using your PAN card
Enter your email ID, phone number, create your password and confirm it.
Select the MHADA scheme you want to apply for based on your eligibility and preferences.
Pay the required lottery registration fee online.
Complete the online application form with accurate information.
Upload required documents like income proof, domicile certificate, address proof, etc.
Submit the prescribed application fee online.
Review all the information before final submission.
Submit the application form.