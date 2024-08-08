MHADA Lottery 2024: 2,030 Flats In Mumbai For Sale; Check Eligibility, Documents Required, How to Apply

The lottery for MHADA Mumbai includes:

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 359 flats

Lower Income Group (LIG): 627 flats

Middle Income Group (MIG): 768 flats

Higher Income Group (HIG): 276 flats

For eligibility, the annual family income limit per applicant is as follows:

EWS: Up to Rs.6 lakh

LIG: Upto Rs 9 lakh

MIG: Upto Rs 12 lakh

HIG: Above 12 lakh for HIG. There is no upper limit for HIG.

Applicants can apply using the IHLMS 2.0 computerised system available on both Android and iOS operating systems. Mhada Housing Lottery System app is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and the App Store for iOS devices.