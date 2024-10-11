MHADA Announces New Lottery Schemes For Nearly 19,000 Houses In Pune, Thane And Other Cities; Details Here

The registration window for the MHADA Konkan Board housing lottery scheme went live at 12:30 pm on Friday. Of the total units available, 11,187 are on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) scheme.

The Konkan Board's lottery is divided into two segments. The first features 1,439 units, and applicants can register through the the IHLMS 2.0 app for Android and iOS devices or MHADA’s official website at https://housing.mhada.gov.in. The registration window will be open till 11:59 pm on December 10.

Applicants can make the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) payments by December 11. The provisional list of eligible applicants will be released on December 18. Applicants may raise objections, if any, on the provisional list by December 20. This will be followed by the final list on December 24, and the lottery draw on December 27.

However, the first-come, first-served scheme will remain open only until all units are booked.

MHADA Konkan Board housing lottery scheme offers 9,883 units through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for economically weaker sections. Another 512 units are under the 15% Integrated Urban Housing Scheme alongside 661 units under the 20% Comprehensive Housing Scheme.

A total of 131 scattered dwelling units of the Konkan Board are also available.

The second segment of the Konkan Board's lottery includes 1,439 units. Of these, 594 units are under the 20% Comprehensive Housing Scheme, and 607 scattered units along with 117 plots are for sale.