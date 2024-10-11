MHADA Announces New Lottery Schemes For Nearly 19,000 Houses In Pune, Thane And Other Cities; Details Here
Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced lotteries for the sale of nearly 19,000 housing units under various schemes. This includes 12,626 housing units offered by the Konkan Housing and Area Development Board, a regional unit of MHADA. The units are located in Thane city and district, Kalyan, Titwala, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri; and Sindhudurg's Oras, Vengurla, and Malvan.
The housing development authority has also confirmed a lottery for 6,294 affordable housing units across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Kolhapur and Sangli districts, including areas under the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The registration process for the units offered by the Pune Housing and Area Development Board, a regional unit of MHADA, has already begun.
MHADA Konkan Board Housing Lottery Scheme
The registration window for the MHADA Konkan Board housing lottery scheme went live at 12:30 pm on Friday. Of the total units available, 11,187 are on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) scheme.
The Konkan Board's lottery is divided into two segments. The first features 1,439 units, and applicants can register through the the IHLMS 2.0 app for Android and iOS devices or MHADA’s official website at https://housing.mhada.gov.in. The registration window will be open till 11:59 pm on December 10.
Applicants can make the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) payments by December 11. The provisional list of eligible applicants will be released on December 18. Applicants may raise objections, if any, on the provisional list by December 20. This will be followed by the final list on December 24, and the lottery draw on December 27.
However, the first-come, first-served scheme will remain open only until all units are booked.
MHADA Konkan Board housing lottery scheme offers 9,883 units through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for economically weaker sections. Another 512 units are under the 15% Integrated Urban Housing Scheme alongside 661 units under the 20% Comprehensive Housing Scheme.
A total of 131 scattered dwelling units of the Konkan Board are also available.
The second segment of the Konkan Board's lottery includes 1,439 units. Of these, 594 units are under the 20% Comprehensive Housing Scheme, and 607 scattered units along with 117 plots are for sale.
MHADA Pune Board Housing Lottery Scheme
Online registration for the lottery of PMRDA's 6,294 housing units is underway. Applicants can register and submit their applications online through the official websites of MHADA or PMRDA on or before 5 pm on November 12. Applicants must pay the EMD online by 11:59 pm on November 12. Payments can also be made through NTGS/NEFT by 3 pm on November 13.
The provisional list of eligible applicants will be released on November 23 with objections, if any, invited till November 27. The final list of eligible applicants after evaluating the objects will be published on November 30. The online lottery for these units will be held on December 5.
The Pune Board's lottery is divided into five segments:
2,340 units under the First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) scheme, available for immediate allotment.
93 units under the MHADA Housing Scheme.
418 units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), also available under the FCFS scheme.
3,312 units under the 20% Comprehensive Housing Scheme, covering areas within Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, and PMRDA.
131 units under the 15% Social Housing Scheme.
MHADA has advised applicants not to engage with third-party individuals or agents. The authority said it had not appointed representatives, consultants, or property agents for these processes.