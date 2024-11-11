MHA To Cancel FCRA Licenses Of NGOs Involved In Religious Conversions

Any NGO involved in anti-developmental activities, religious conversion, inciting protests with malicious intentions or that has links to terrorist or radical organisations will face the cancellation of its FCRA registration, the Union Home Ministry has announced.

In a notice uploaded on an official website on Monday, the home ministry also said that any NGO whose acceptance of foreign funding may affect social or religious harmony or is involved in induced or forceful religious conversion or proselytisation will face cancellation of its registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.