Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre To Be Launched By Home Minister

In a bid to check cybercrime, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch on Tuesday several key initiatives, including a cyber fraud mitigation centre and a web-based module that will act as a one-stop portal for data repository of cybercrime and data sharing.

He will launch the initiatives of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) at the organisation's first foundation day celebration here.

Shah will dedicate to the nation the Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre that has been established at the I4C with representations from major banks, financial intermediaries, payment aggregators, telecom service providers, IT intermediaries and law enforcement agencies of states and Union Territories, an official statement said.