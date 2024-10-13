Fadnavis Confirms Some Leads Found In Baba Siddique Murder Case

Asked about Pawar's comments, Fadnavis said, "He is only keen on attaining power even when such serious incidents have taken place. His eyes are on power, while we are looking at Maharashtra and its development and safety."

A Mumbai police official on Sunday said they have come across a viral post on social media in the name of an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for Siddique's murder.

"We have seen the viral social media post, we are verifying its authenticity," the official said.

Notably, some Bishnoi gang members had been held in connection with the firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai in April this year.

Baba Siddique, a prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, was also known be close to several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt.