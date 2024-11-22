Next Maharashtra CM: Mahayuti And MVA Allies Suggest Rival Candidates

On exit polls, Darekar remarked, “While no exit poll is final, most have predicted a Mahayuti win. Even independent candidates (on winning) are likely to back Mahayuti.” Taking a swipe at Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bachchu Kadu, he said, “Kadu speaks with grand bravado, but his own seat is under threat. Let him first declare how many of his candidates are winning.” Regarding Rahul Gandhi's statements on the Adani group, the BJP leader quipped, “Rahul Gandhi should go to the US and focus on issues abroad, where his commentary might hold weight. His remarks on the fall of the Union government are childish and baseless.” On the alleged involvement of NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and Patole in using bitcoins illegally to fund elections, Darekar said the truth will come out soon.