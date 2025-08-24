ADVERTISEMENT
Blaze Erupts In Mumbai High-Rise; Firefighting Operations On
The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
A fire erupted in a flat in a 22-storey residential building in Goregaon area of Mumbai on Sunday, officials said.
According to preliminary information, no one was injured.
"A blaze erupted in a flat on the 11th floor of Vaishnav Height building located on Rani Sati Marg, opposite Balaji Hospital in Goregaon (East), around 3.30 pm," a BMC official said, adding that the flames spread to a 600 sq. ft. area on the 12th floor.
"There is no report of any injury to anyone," he said.
Eight fire engines and other vehicles are conducting fire-fighting operations, the official added.
The cause of the fire cannot be known immediately.
Opinion
Private Vehicles Choke Mumbai's Roads, BEST Buses Account for Less Than 1%
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT