Dharavi NGOs Support Redevelopment Survey, Claim Opposition Comes from Outsiders

Local youth groups, Dharavikar Iron Group and Om Shri Gauri Mitra Mandal in their letters offered to volunteer as facilitators for the survey.

"Dharavi's redevelopment has been delayed since many decades and the locals have been waiting for the same. We Dharavikars do not have access to basic amenities and we do not want our future generations to live like us. Therefore, redevelopment is of utmost importance. We are happy to support the same in any manner," said Dharavikar Iron Group in its memorandum.